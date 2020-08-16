Indian Market vendor featured online

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the Santa Fe Indian Market has gone virtual this year to help avoid mass gatherings, a renowned sculptor is running his booth online. The sculptor known as Greyshoes gave an online clinic, talking about his artwork, his journey as an artist, and making a personal connection with fans who can’t visit in person.

Greyshoes has won multiple awards for his unique designs, inspired by his Santa Clara Pueblo and White Mountain Apache heritage. The Indian Market will continue to run virtually throughout the month.

