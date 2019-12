SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- An animal shelter in Santa Fe says more pets are being taken in because their owners can’t have them.

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society says in the past year, they’ve seen an increase in owner surrenders. They tell the Santa Fe New Mexican that they believe it’s due to the housing market.

With fewer rentals in Santa Fe, more and more landlords are no longer allowing pets. The shelter says with the boom in surrenders their resources are stretching thin.