Increase in livestock deaths blamed on Mexican Gray Wolves

Mexican Gray Wolves are being blamed for an increase in livestock deaths. Federal wildlife managers have documented 88 livestock kills from January through April in New Mexico and Arizona.

Nearly a hundred were reported in all of last year. According to the Associated Press, this year is on pace to become the deadliest for livestock, since the endangered predators were first re-introduced in 1998.

The decades-long effort to re-introduce the wolves was complicated by continued conflicts with livestock.