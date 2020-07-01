Increase in fuelwood theft in Gila National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rangers on the Gila National Forest are reporting an uptick in illegal woodcutting. Officials say they’ve noticed the removal of green alligator juniper and oak trees on the north end of the forest near Arizona.

Officials ask that you obtain a fuelwood permit and know where you are authorized to cut. Gila National Forest officials report that illegal woodcutting results in user-created roads, trash, campfires during a campfire ban, and resource damage.

Officials list several things to look for when purchasing wood from a seller:

Look and see if there are permit tags attached to the load Permit tags the Gila National Forest uses are purple, green, and orange and have the Forest Service logo

If there aren’t any tags, ask the seller where the wood came from Cutting on private land requires a letter from the landowner

Knowing this information will help members of the public by not purchasing illegally cut wood and reduces the theft of Forest Service wood

View a copy of the Gila National Forest Fuelwood Cutting guide.