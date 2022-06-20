NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While recent rain has resulted in minimal growth on the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire, those rains are also creating a high risk of flooding. The fire only grew by about 50 acres in the last 24 hours. It is still around 341,000 acres with 72% containment.

Several areas within the fire perimeter are at a high risk of flash flooding and debris flow, and with heavy rains expected on Tuesday, fire officials are preparing for flooding and urging residents to do the same. “We have today, and ya’ll have today to figure out what needs to be done around your place, or with your communications plans, or any sandbagging that you want to get done, anything like that to make sure you’re prepared,” said Operations Section Chief Jayson Coil.

As for some positive news for San Miguel County residents, the community of Holy Ghost has been downgraded to “Ready” status and Tres Lagunas is no longer under any evacuation orders.