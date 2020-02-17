Incident with reporter sparks new state legislation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Senators have passed a resolution stating the public has a right to see what’s happening in public meetings.

This decision comes weeks after our legislative reporter was kicked out of a Senate Committee meeting that also streamed through a webcast. “Excuse me, excuse me Madam Chair. I don’t want to interrupt but there’s someone filming and I was wondering if you’ve gotten permission or if you’d like to request permission,” a senator said on the stream.

Our reporter replied, “I figured it was a public meeting.”

The Senate unanimously passed Resolution Two Saturday night filed by Senator Jeff Steinborn. It states the public and the media no longer have to get permission from a chair and ranking member to record audio and video at committee hearings.