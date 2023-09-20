LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, September 23 is the 30th annual National Public Lands Day. That means Bandelier National Monument will waive entry fees.

The site normally charges $25 per vehicle or $15 per individual to enter. Those will be waived on Saturday. Camping fees, however, still apply.

National Public Lands Day focuses on volunteer efforts across the U.S. Embracing that tradition, Bandelier will host a Wilderness Project Day on Saturday. Staff and volunteers will spend time replacing welcome signs for the park. If you want to volunteer to help, you can contact Chief Ranger Dennis Milligan at (505) 672-3861 ext. 1401, according to the National Park Service.