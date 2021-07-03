In Case You Missed It: June 28 – July 2

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

News coverage you may have missed this week.

New Mexico

Vigil held for victims of Saturday’s hot air balloon crash

APS Police honor Sgt. Martin Martinez who died in balloon crash

Roswell UFO Festival to see record numbers
By: Gabriel Chavez

Community

Local theatre beginning live performances again

Bernalillo County continues attempt to rename road in honor of late priest

On the Shelf: ‘It’s never too late’ prominent author releases 17th book
By: Anna Padilla

Crime

Martin Recio_641147

Suspect arrested in Los Angeles for 2017 murder of teen at Albuquerque Dion’s

Video shows aftermath of suspected drunk driver hitting ambulance
By Brittany Bade

Bernalillo School District believes dumped computers were stolen
By: Brady Wakayama

Education

PED appoints new Los Lunas school board members

Local Government

Deep Dive: New laws taking effect July 1 in New Mexico

Data Digital Reporter Curtis Segarra and Multimedia Reporter Chris McKee take deep dive into New Mexico’s new laws and what they will mean going forward.

NM liquor law reform bill goes into effect
By Courtney Allen

New Mexicans can possess, grow marijuana legally
By: Rachel Knapp

Manny Gonzales’ mayoral campaign accused of forging signatures
By: Courtney Allen

Space

FAA approves full commercial launch license for Virgin Galactic allowing customers in space
By: Brady Wakayama

Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos

Wally Funk

NM woman to join Jeff Bezos on new Shepard rocket

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES