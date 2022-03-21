SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Work to get city parks in tip-top shape has been underway for years. Now, the city is hoping more money will help get the job done faster. Parks with huge holes in the playing fields, cracks in the tennis courts, and outdated basketball hoops. It’s easy to see that many of Santa Fe’s city parks need some major improvements and it’s something the city has been trying to fix for years.

Now, there’s a request for more than a million dollars in additional funding for some of the top priorities at the park. The city hopes public input will help them identify those priorities.

“We’re going to sit at this park and we are going to talk about what is the programming of this park what do they like, what they don’t like really looking at that feedback that will help us more in updating our master plan,” said Santa Fe Parks Division Director, Melissa McDonald.

Outlined in the city’s request includes tennis court construction and resurfacing at Herb Martinez, Larragoite, and Atalaya parks. “We’re going to be tearing up all of these courts and replacing them with concrete courts which will last 20 years which is going to be so nice for all of our tennis players,” McDonald said.

Also needed, irrigation pump replacement at the MRC, bathroom repairs and new sod. Because of the drought and all of the people using the plaza, the lawn areas there are in poor condition and will need to be replaced.

“We’re looking at all the amenities we are really digging deep finding out what needs to be replaced, taking pictures, developing all the needs and we are going to be based on critical needs so if something is in really bad shape it’s likely you’re going to get it replaced,” added McDonald.

The city hopes the funding will be feasible with additional gross receipts tax revenue. McDonald says as soon as the funds are available work can start.

Also in the funding request is more security, including new gates, at Fort Marcy Park. There will be a public meeting Wednesday evening at Herb Martinez park.