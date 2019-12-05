Impeachment related ad blitz targets NM Congresswoman Torres Small

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are more than 300 days until the 2020 election, but it hasn’t stopped political groups from pouring money into an ad blitz hammering at New Mexico Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small.

The freshman Democrat representing Southern New Mexico is being targeted by several super PACs who’ve unleashed a deluge of video advertisements. The ads are part of a multi-million dollar campaign blanketing the airwaves as an impeachment investigation continues into President Donald Trump.

“It’s almost impossible not to see these ads,” said Gabe Sanchez, a UNM political science professor and a political analyst for KRQE News 13. “Essentially, as soon as you’re elected, particularly into Congress, your re-election starts the next day.”

Three different super PACs are behind some of the most common ads airing on television now, including “America First Policies, Inc.,” “The Presidential Coalition,” and the “American Action Network.”

The advertisements each connect Torres Small with key Democratic figures like Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Each of the ads also ends with a phone number to Torres Small’s office and a message opposing the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

“So they have a real straight forward and specific goal make it difficult for these folks to vote for impeachment,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says along with a short-term goal, the advertisements are seemingly also part of a long-term strategy.

“The context, particularly framing her as a highly progressive liberal, right? It’s really intended for the long-term goal of making it difficult for her to keep her seat,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says all the money pouring in from national groups may likely encourage more Republican challengers to jump into the race. So far, there are two Republicans looking to unseat Torres Small.

KRQE News 13 did not hear back Wednesday night after reaching out to both Representative Torres Small and the Republican Party of New Mexico Wednesday to get their take on the ad blitz.