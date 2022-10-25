“Imagining the Indian” a new feature-length documentary film, is a comprehensive and deep-dive into the movement to eradicate the words, images, and gestures that many Native Americans and their allies find demeaning and offensive.

The film showcases the issues through archival footage and interviews with those involved in the fight. The psychological research is clear, the use of Native American mascots is detrimental, not only to Native people but to marginalized groups everywhere.

That’s why the movements that have been happening around the United States have been a focal point. For more information and to donate, visit imaginingtheindianfilm.org.