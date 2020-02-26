Images on Santa Fe mural could be coming down

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic board says startling images on a wall along busy Santa Fe highway are not allowed. Guthrie Miller owns the mural and for the last five years has allowed an activist group to spread its message against Israel with images of war.

The City of Santa Fe’s Historic Districts Review Board was alerted to the images and found the art does not comply with design standards and ordered Miller to take it down on Tuesday night. Miller can challenge the decision in district court.

He hasn’t said if he will challenge the decision or not.

