ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors along 98th Street and Dennis Chavez Blvd. are calling on the Albuquerque Police Department and city leaders to stop the street racing at the intersection. They are worried that no one will stop them until someone is killed.

Neighbors are fed up with the noise and problems that street racers have brought with them, especially the gunfire. Neighbors in the 98th and Dennis Chavez Blvd area say that these gatherings have been going on for months now. “Over the past two to three months is when they’ve been gathering almost every weekend,” said one woman.

About a hundred people go to 98th and Dennis Chavez and shut the intersection down. They block traffic in all directions and do burnouts along with illegal racing. Neighbors say that it keeps them awake all night. “The last thing I want to be getting woken up to is people racing and doing donuts.”

They say the street racers are becoming more dangerous and doing stunts around the crowd. “There are people actually getting really, really close to the cars and recording them while they’re doing the donuts. They’ll be standing in the middle of the cars.”

Neighbors say they call the police every weekend. “Even when APD does show up, they can’t do anything because they can’t get through the parked cars. They can get through the spectators that are blocking their way.”

APD has been trying to crack down on street racing with different task forces and operations. However, the gatherings have not stopped.

Neighbors have some ideas for the city though. “They should put a barricade. They should do speed bumps or something. Somebody is going to get hurt.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to City Councilor Klarissa Peña to see how she might want to combat the issue but did not hear back. KRQE News 13 also reached out to APD asking how they would address the issues at 98th Street and Dennis Chavez Blvd. The department did not answer KRQE’s questions.