Illegal immigrant sentenced to nine years for murder

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – An illegal immigrant has been sentenced to nine years in prison for murder.

Jose Dominguez pleaded no contest to the 2018 killing of his 46-year-old co-worker Luciano Sifuentes, and another immigrant at a Roswell-area ranch. Dominguez told investigators that he shot Sifuentes after he was disrespected and that he feared Sifuentes was going to hit or stab him.

District Judge Justin Hunter sentenced him to 15 years in prison with six years suspended. Once he finishes his sentence, Dominguez will be deported.