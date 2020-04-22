Illegal dumping spotted in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, officials are also having to deal with illegal dumping. San Juan County officials remind residents they have free access to the landfill, as well as free pick-ups for electronics and other special materials. Larger items do cost $50. Fines are illegal dumping are up to $1,000 and up to $5,000 for hazardous waste.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites