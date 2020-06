NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico's hospitals are seeing more patients in intensive care units, but they're not all from coronavirus patients. KRQE News 13 spoke with health officials about what they're noticing as people make their way back to their doctor.

When the state planned for a surge in coronavirus cases, the Medical Advisory Team made sure hospitals were prepared with more ICU beds than normal. Now, data shows a lot of those beds are being used.