Illegal dump site found on Eunice dirt pit

EUNICE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Land Department started work on trust land near Eunice to bring the old dirt pit back to its natural state, but found the pit filled with illegally-dumped tires and concrete.

The large illegal dump site four miles west of Eunice was found on satellite images earlier this year. Other companies turned down the contract to restore the public and because how much work it would take.

“Thirty-five tons of trash, eight tons of tires, I mean this is just absolutely absurd,” says Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard. The state is now tackling the $50,000 rehab project.