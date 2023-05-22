ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In 2022, New Mexico offered up cash for residents as a way to help cover rising costs of living. To get the rebates, you needed to file a 2021 personal income tax return. But it’s still not too late.

If you still haven’t gotten a rebate from 2022 because you weren’t required to file state tax returns, you still can. If you file a 2021 personal income tax return by May 31, 2023, you can qualify for a rebate between $500 and $1,000. And if you file by June 16, 2023, you can qualify for another rebate between $250 and $500.

If you have already filed a 2021 income tax return, but haven’t received rebates, it might be because the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD) doesn’t have your current address. To fix that, you can go to the Taxpayer Access Point website at tap.state.nm.us.

While updating your address might fix the issue, if you haven’t already claimed your 2022 rebates, they might be filed in the Unclaimed Property Division at the TRD. Rebates there can still be claimed, but doing so will require some paperwork at this website.