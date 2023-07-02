SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In May, there was an officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe. Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) released the names of the responding officers.

On May 12, officers were called to the 100 block of Calle Ojo Feliz for reports of a suicidal person with a firearm. Officers came to the location, where the man allegedly refused to disarm. The man reportedly fired the gun, and at least one officer fired back, hitting the man. He was taken to a hospital, and no officers were injured.

The responding officers were identified as the following:

Sergeant Ryan Alire-Maez with 12 years of service

Senior Police Officer David Gallegos with 6 years of service

Senior Police Officer Steven Lopez with 5 years of service

Senior Police Officer Andres Sanchez with 5 years of service

Police Officer II Luis Ruiz with 4 years of service

Senior Police Officer Julian Norris with 2 years of service with SFPD and 6 years of total law enforcement service

The man, identified as John Eames, 77, died in June. However, authorities didn’t specify if the shooting caused his death.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.