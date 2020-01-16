Icy roads cause early dismissal for Rio Rancho Public Schools

Live Now
NM 528 at Southern Blvd (NMRoads Cam)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)  – Due to snow and icy road conditions, Rio Rancho Public Schools will be released from school early on Thursday.

Students will be on the early release schedule that RRPS uses on Wednesdays.

  • Elementary schools released at 12:45 p.m.
  • Middle schools released at 2:35 p.m.
  • High schools released at 1:40 p.m.

Puesta Del Sol Elementary and Colinas Del Norte Elementary will be released at their regular scheduled time (1:55 p.m.)

According to Rio Rancho Public Schools, all after-school activities are canceled including the S.A.F.E Program and Parent University Safety Class.

