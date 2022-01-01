Icy roads across state make for treacherous travel

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm hitting New Mexico is making driving conditions dicey throughout the state. The Cibola County Sheriff’s Office says icy roads and low visibility have led to several crashes along I-40.

Sheriff Tony Mace says one of those crashes involved a horse trailer. A picture shows the horse trailer on its side. Sheriff Mace says after the trailer rolled, the horse took off and deputies were able to wrangle the horse and get it back to its owner safely.

Sheriff Mace says the weather is beginning to clear up and some of the snow is melting, but temperatures are expected to drop again, causing some concern heading into the evening. “It’s dark, people assume that the roads are dry, but it does create what we call ‘black ice,’ you can’t see it. It does create treacherous travel. It sneaks up on you and before you know it, you’re losing control of your vehicle and getting in a crash,” Sheriff Mace says.

He suggests staying home if you don’t absolutely have to leave.