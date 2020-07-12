News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Heat wave continues throughout state

Iconic Belen bowling alley burns down

New Mexico

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic Belen bowling alley went up in flames Sunday. Viewers sent in photos of the fire that sparked around 4:45 a.m at Sugar Bowl Lanes Bowling Alley.

Officials say there’s nothing left of the building that’s been around since the early 40s but twisted metal and rubble. “We had flames probably 50-60 feet high. The whole roof was already collapsed, and the whole building was involved, so it went up quickly,” Belen Fire Chief Bret Ruff said.

Crews are still trying to put out hot spots Sunday. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.

