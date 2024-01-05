NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ice fishing is now allowed at Eagle Nest Lake and Fenton Lake State Parks in New Mexico.

Those who want to participate can walk-in and fish as they please. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice. State Parks officials remind visitors to consider the following safety precautions before going ice fishing:

Don’t fish alone. Before you leave shore, inform someone of your destination and expected time of return.

Before you leave shore, inform someone of your destination and expected time of return. Lifejackets Save Lives. Always wear a lifejacket (personal flotation device).

Always wear a lifejacket (personal flotation device). Be aware of and prepared for weather conditions. Dress in layers and wear thermal underwear, fleece or wool, and wind and waterproof outerwear, especially for feet, hands, and head. Take extra clothes, food, water, etc.

Dress in layers and wear thermal underwear, fleece or wool, and wind and waterproof outerwear, especially for feet, hands, and head. Take extra clothes, food, water, etc. Keep fishing holes small and few. When drilling fishing holes with an ice auger, keep the diameter under eight inches. Bigger holes are not necessary to land fish and can create a safety hazard for others.

When drilling fishing holes with an ice auger, keep the diameter under eight inches. Bigger holes are not necessary to land fish and can create a safety hazard for others. Watch your step. Avoid ice fishing near feeder streams or known springs; brush, logs, plants, or docks; pressure ridges, cracks, or ice that is popping or otherwise audible; and dark colored ice that may be weak. Ice spikes are recommended for self-rescue.

Avoid ice fishing near feeder streams or known springs; brush, logs, plants, or docks; pressure ridges, cracks, or ice that is popping or otherwise audible; and dark colored ice that may be weak. Ice spikes are recommended for self-rescue. Spread out. Too many people congregated in one area may be more than the ice can safely support. Disperse weight and fishing holes.

The Eagle Nest Lake State Park campground is closed for the season. Fenton Lake State Park has a small selection of reservation-only camping available.

For more information and updates about ice conditions, contact Eagle Nest Lake State Park at 575-377-1594 or Fenton Lake State Park at 575-829-3630. Additional information about fishing is available on the Department of Game and Fish website wildlife.state.nm.us.