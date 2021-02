NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ice fishing is now closed at two popular New Mexico lakes. New Mexico State Parks says the ice conditions at Eagle Nest and Fenton lakes are not safe. They say warmer temperatures have led to slushy spots or areas with standing water on the ice surface.

Last year, ice fishing stayed open until March. New Mexico State Parks says as a reminder, State Parks are currently open for day-use to New Mexico residents only.