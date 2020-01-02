ICE detainee dies at Presbyterian Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An ICE detainee has died while in custody in New Mexico.

ICE officials say a 40-year-old Angolan native and French citizen died at Presbyterian hospital on Sunday while in federal custody. The detainee’s identity has not been released at this time.

Officials have not said why the detainee was hospitalized or what caused their death. It’s unclear where he or she was detained or how long they had been in custody.

ICE says there are currently reaching out to the person’s relatives about the incident. There has been criticism of the treatment of ICE detainees after a series of deaths including several in New Mexico.