NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The “I Pledge” project gives kids a chance to get a sweet treat this summer. All through the month of July, children across the country can recite the pledge to be rewarded with free ice cream.

The project has partnered with ice cream shots around the country to reward kids with some free dessert just for saying the nation’s pledge. One shop in Florida says it’s a win-win; giving kids a chance to get a free snack, and show off their patriotism.

43 states across the country are participating in the “I Pledge” project. Even some locations in New Mexico will be participating. For more information on the project visit the I Pledge Project website.