‘I feel so emotional’: 20 people become US citizens in ceremony in Belen

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a big day for immigrants in Belen as they became United States citizens on Friday. Twenty people representing 13 different countries including Cuba, Estonia and Trinidad and Tobago took their oath at the Belen Harvey House Museum.

One woman, who became a citizen, says she is excited to finally be a citizen in the U.S. “I feel so emotional, it was a long process for me. But now finally we have the ceremony. I feel so happy and excited for my family to be a part of this country,” said Maria Martinez.

Each citizen will receive their citizenship certificate in the next few weeks.