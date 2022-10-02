ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An interstate road has closed due to a crash. Officials released the information around 10:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, I-40 westbound is closed at Atrisco Vista Boulevard. They alleged a collision involving more than one semi truck has caused the closure.

New Mexico State Police and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the scene and helping control traffic in the area.