NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials continue to encourage drivers to be careful Thursday morning after multiple crashes closed I-40 near Santa Rosa on Wednesday. Many drivers were stuck in their cars on eastbound lanes of the interstate for upwards of 12 hours. “I was traveling along I-40 headed back home about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic just came to a complete stop and I’ve been here ever since.”

Greg Wilson told KRQE News 13 crews Wednesday that he had a little bit of beef jerky left and was melting snow for water while trying to keep a good attitude. Wilson says he’s glad he put his wife on a plane in Phoenix to get back home to Edmond, Oklahoma.