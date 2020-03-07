I-25 University Ave. construction kicks off in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Getting on and off at University and I-25 in Las Cruces, is the main access point to New Mexico State University. In the last few years, the area has seen a boom.

“The city of Las Cruces and surrounding areas have experienced constant growth, this has exceeded the capacity for the current infrastructure as well as a very heavy congestion felt during large events in this area,” said Ami Evans with New Mexico Department of Transportation in District 1.

NMDOT has started construction on the $34 million I-25 University Avenue Project. NMDOT also has created videos showing what the project will look like once complete, showing the addition of two roundabouts. they says the main changes will be along Triviz.

“This roadway, we will be adding in two roundabouts… the first smaller one, giving access to businesses North of University Ave. as well as a straight pathway into the NMSU campus and the Pan Am Center,” Evans said.

As this interchange is the most traveled exit for students and faculty, DOT has made sure to consider that as construction continues.

“As with any project, the main concern of the public, is how is this going to impact my commute? We’re working with the contractor, NMSU and the city of Las Cruces, to minimize the impact,” said Evans.

Not only will the changes help support the growing population, but it will be visually appealing too, art by a local artist, and there will be branding for NMSU as you travel through. There will be other upgrades as well.

“‘We’re improving sidewalks all the way across University Ave. putting in bike lanes, we’re extending the Triviz trail to tie to the NMSU trail system and so there’s lots of modal opportunities,” said Wyatt Kartchner the Vice President of Molzen Corbin.

Construction for the project kicked off in January and is expected to be complete by summer of 2021.

