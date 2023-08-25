SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One office announced a rehabilitation project for a stretch of Interstate 25. Starting Monday, August 28, 2023, I-25 between milepost 150 (Socorro North) to milepost 161 (Chamizal) will be worked on.

Story continues below:

Drivers should expect lane closures during the day on both north and southbound lanes. Work will be happening Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. $11.1 million was awarded to the project and it is expected to take 180 working days, depending on the weather.