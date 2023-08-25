SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One office announced a rehabilitation project for a stretch of Interstate 25. Starting Monday, August 28, 2023, I-25 between milepost 150 (Socorro North) to milepost 161 (Chamizal) will be worked on.
Drivers should expect lane closures during the day on both north and southbound lanes. Work will be happening Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. $11.1 million was awarded to the project and it is expected to take 180 working days, depending on the weather.