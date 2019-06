SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – All I-25 northbound lanes near La Joya, which is in between Lemitar and Bernardo, at milepost 169 are closed due to a vehicle fire Monday afternoon.

Information is limited at this time, but law enforcement is on scene. Motorists are asked to reduce speed and to watch for emergency personnel. Drivers should also expect delays.

At this time it’s unknown what caused the vehicle fire or how many cars are involved.