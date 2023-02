LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The I-25 on-ramp in Los Lunas that goes southbound toward Belen will be closed starting Tuesday, Feb. 28. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says crews will be working on the ramp throughout this week.

The ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day Tuesday, Feb. 28, through Thursday, Mar. 2. Drivers in the Los Lunas area heading toward Belen will need to find different routes starting on Tuesday.