NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drivers in southern New Mexico trying to get onto I-25 will need to look for another route Wednesday.

The northbound I-25 on-ramp at exit 75 in Williamsburg will be closed because of construction.

Northbound I-25 traffic will be detoured to exit 71 in Las Palomas while southbound traffic will be detoured to exit 79 in Truth or Consequences.

Drivers should also expect construction next week from March 6 to March 10 on exit 75’s southbound off-ramp.