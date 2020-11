NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An injured bald eagle is taking to the skies once again after being rescued by a hunter. The bird was spotted earlier this month at Navajo Lake in northern New Mexico tangled in fishing line.

It looked like the eagle had tried to dive for a dead duck which was also caught in the line. the hunter pulled it out and turned it over to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. After a short rehab, they released it on Friday, although their video didn’t quite catch it taking flight.

