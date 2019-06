SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe will be bustling with cyclists this weekend.

More than 300 riders will be hitting the streets for the inaugural GFNY Santa Fe Long Distance Bicycle Race on Sunday. GFNY is a global cycling marathon with events around the world.

This is the first ever event in the U.S. and the North American Championship location. This race starts at the Santa Fe Plaza at 7 a.m. and ends at Ski Santa Fe, covering 60-75 miles.

Officials ask drivers to prepare for closures.