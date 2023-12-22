CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — In a small southern New Mexico town, daily life is normally pretty quiet. However, a surprise on Friday morning brought hundreds together ahead of the holidays.

“This little extra was certainly a Christmas blessing,” said Diane Griffin, board member of the Loaves & Fish Food Pantry in Hagerman, New Mexico. Griffin was expecting to receive canned good donations from a driver who was headed to the pantry but instead was told a surprise was on the way.

“We had over 1,000 pizzas to give away,” Griffin added.

While on the way to deliver the canned goods from Roswell, the driver told Griffin he would be a little late, saying he was headed to Vaugh, NM, to pick up over 1,000 frozen pizzas after a delivery truck got into a crash.

“Went to Vaugn, picked up these pizzas, came back to Hagerman, and delivered the canned goods that he had initially intended to donate,” Griffin explained.

Once the pizzas were delivered, Griffin asked the Hagerman Police Department to post about the pizzas on their Facebook page, encouraging people to come and grab a box.

“We gave away over 1,000 pizzas in like 30 minutes,” said Griffin.

Griffin said, thankfully, nobody involved in the crash was injured.