Hundreds gather to remember 18-year-old basketball star killed at house party

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community gathered to remember a rising basketball star shot dead at 18. Hundreds turned out at Franklin Miles Park in Santa Fe Monday night to remember J.B. White the teen killed following a fight at a house party over the weekend. The Santa Fe High School grad was about to play on the court at the college level, as a Lobo.

A 16-year-old has been arrested for the shooting but White’s family says there’s a bigger issue at play. “Adults need to set the tone for people in the community also, we can’t ask ‘how could something like happen?'” said White’s aunt Kaila Boston.

The District Attorney is pushing to have the accused shooter, Estevan Montoya tried as an adult.

