Human Services Department unveils map showing Naloxone availability at New Mexico pharmacies

(KRQE)- The New Mexico Human Services Department has announced a new map showing which pharmacies in New Mexico carry Naloxone, the medications which is used to reverse opioid overdoses.

The department reports that the map uses Google Maps, allowing users to get directions to pharmacies and is now the most extensive and up-to-date state map regarding pharmacies that carry the drug. The website also has videos in English and Spanish on recognizing an overdose and how to administer Naloxone.

In a recent survey by the New Mexico Department of Health, 53% of New Mexicans reported they didn’t know where and how to get Naloxone. Only 15% of residents know that Naloxone can be requested from a pharmacy without a prescription.

Naloxone can also be found at many county public health office in addition to private doctors’ offices, and substance abuse treatment offices.

Click here to view the map.