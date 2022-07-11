NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has launched a text message campaign to make sure customers have the correct addresses on file. HSD will send out messages asking them to update or confirm their mailing address to ensure they continue written communication regarding SNAP, CASH and Medicaid benefits.

The messages will connect customers to a chat where they can confirm their identity and address that HSD has on file and allow for updates if needed. “We are taking a proactive approach to connect with the 1,099,278 HSD customers. This campaign is part of those efforts, and makes it easier for New Mexicans to update their contact information with our department,” David R. Scrase, M.D. cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department said in a release.

According to a release sent by HSD, text messages will be sent in English and Spanish. The text campaign started July 8.