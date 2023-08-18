LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands University said human remains have been found under one of their construction sites. The university announced to staff that the remains were found last week under the Siniger Hall construction site. They believe the remains are decades old and there is no immediate concern for the public.

University officials said the Office of the Medical Examiners is investigating along with the University of New Mexico Archaeological Department. Construction on the site is halted until further notice.