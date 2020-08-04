Human remains found at Tadpole fire zone in Gila National Forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters putting out a fire in the Gila National Forest found human remains. The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says crews battling the Tadpole Fire in June found two bodies and their personal belongings near Ben Lilly Lake.

The bodies have not been identified but deputies believe they may be a middle-aged man and woman from out-of-state who were reported missing in 2015. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 575-574-0100 or Dispatch at 575-388-8840.

