NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, along with Homeland Security Investigations arrested a New Mexico man accused of human smuggling and possible kidnapping. They say a woman called HSI saying her sister had possibly been kidnapped.

HSI special agents and Doña Ana County deputies responded to a home in Anthony, New Mexico where a woman was being held inside a trailer. The woman said she had been smuggled across the border and that a man, later identified as 33-year-old Emigdio Gonzalez-Gamboa, held her captive.

She told police that 12 other undocumented people had been there as well and taken to other U.S. cities.

Gonzales-Gamboa is charged with harboring undocumented non-citizens