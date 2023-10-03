NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The “Wish-Pie” by WisePies Pizza has returned to New Mexico. It will help the wishes of thousands of kids come true.
Albertsons, WisePies, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation partnered to grant wishes for children experiencing critical illnesses.
The limited-edition dessert pizza was created to fundraise for the upcoming holiday season.
The Albuquerque-based company not only helps kids in the community but has expanded to helping kids nationwide.
You can find the cinnamon-apple Wish-Pies in Albertsons grocery stores.