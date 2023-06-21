BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The county commission has signed off on a measure to reimburse landlords for damage caused by some tenants.

Under the new pilot program, property owners can get up to $7,500 to cover repair costs for units rented by those receiving housing vouchers.

The county will inspect the unit when the tenant moves in, and again, if a landlord submits a damage claim before issuing the funds.

The pilot program comes after the city and county both passed ordinances to block landlords from discriminating against tenants based on income.

Landlords expressed concern about the damage that voucher tenants may cause.

“I think this is a great solution. I think this is a good union between government and business, and it’s how we can incentive landlords to make their units more available. That we’re not saying ‘Take all these tenants and deal with it.’ We’re saying, ‘We’re going to take the risk with you.'”

The county budget already earmarked $750,000 for the pilot program.