ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans around the state are set to get rebate checks this summer; the checks will be automatic for people who filed state tax returns in 2021. So, how can you get some cash if you didn’t file those?

New Mexico set aside $15 million for people who didn’t file 2021 tax returns. You can apply for your share starting Monday, June 12, 2023.

The funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To apply, you have to go to the state’s Human Services Department website at this link. The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on June 23, although it’s possible funds will run out before then.

If you successfully apply for a share of the cash, you can expect your rebate to be sent out by the end of July. The idea is to help New Mexicans cover the rising costs of living.

“Inflation has affected many low-income New Mexico families by increasing the costs of food, housing, and other daily necessities,” Kari Armijo, acting secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department, said in a press release. “These relief payments will support people across New Mexico who need the extra boost to help feed, house, and take care of their families.”

To apply, you’ll need:

An NM driver’s license or individual taxpayer identification number or a social security number.

A New Mexico address (mailing or residence)

Direct deposit routing info, if possible

For people who did submit 2021 tax returns, you don’t need to apply for rebate cash. The state will automatically issue your rebate. You can find more info on that process at this link.