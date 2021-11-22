How to get free Uber ride during the holidays

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is partnering with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Uber to offer safe rides to New Mexicans during the holiday season. NMDOT’s Traffic Safety Division received a grant from GHSA to fund the rides through Uber in an effort to stop DWI.

“Holiday events coincide with an increase in alcohol-related crashes, but the danger has gone up significantly over the past year,” said Mike Sandoval, Transportation Secretary. “Drunk and drug-impaired driving increased during the pandemic and as parties and gatherings resume, there are even more opportunities for impaired driving this holiday season. There is no excuse for driving under the influence. Get a safe ride home.”

Users will be able to use a $15 Uber credit that does not include tips with the ride code ENDWI2021. Rides will be offered anywhere in New Mexico wherever Uber is available from Tuesday, November 23, 2021, through Friday, January 3, 2022, focusing on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve holidays.