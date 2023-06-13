NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday is National New Mexico Day. The State Parks Division is helping residents celebrate.

With a valid ID, New Mexico residents will have free access to all 35 state parks, eight state-operated museums, and seven historic sites.

According to the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department, 25 of the 33 counties in New Mexico have a location offering free access.

However, camping and rental fees will still apply.

Residents are also encouraged to share their experiences using #NationalNewMexicoDay.