NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National forests have begun to announce Christmas Tree cutting permit sales for the upcoming holiday season. Permits will be available for purchase online and sale dates generally land between early November to late December. Here is information on Christmas tree permits and cutting for each New Mexico forest.

Carson National Forest

Tree-cutting permits will be available starting on Monday, November 20 until the last business day before Christmas. Each permit will be $5 up to 10 feet, $10 for over 10 feet up to 15 and $15 for anything between 15 and 20 feet. As many as three permits can be purchased by one person. More information is available on their Christmas Tree page. Permits can be purchased on Recreation.gov beginning November 9 at 8:00 a.m.

Cibola National Forest

Tree-cutting permits can be purchased starting Monday, November 6, until Friday, December 29 for the Magdalena, Mountainair, and Mt. Taylor Ranger Districts. Permits can also be purchased online via Recreation.gov.

Tree-cutting will be allowed from Thanksgiving Day, November 23, through December 31. The permit will allow for one Christmas tree although two trees will be allowed to be purchased per household. It will be $10 for up to a 10-foot tree, $12 for up to a 12-foot tree, and $15 for a 15-foot tree. Fifteen feet is the maximum height allowed.

Christmas Tree permits can be purchased at the following locations:

Magdalena Ranger District Office – 203 1st Street, Magdalena, NM 87825. 575-854-2281. Open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– 203 1st Street, Magdalena, NM 87825. 575-854-2281. Open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mountainair Ranger District Office – 40 Ranger Station Rd. Mountainair, NM 87036 505-847-2990. Open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– 40 Ranger Station Rd. Mountainair, NM 87036 505-847-2990. Open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mt. Taylor Ranger District Office – 1800 Lobo Canyon Rd. Grants, NM 505-287-8833. Open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– 1800 Lobo Canyon Rd. Grants, NM 505-287-8833. Open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Fort Wingate – 326 D. Painted Horse Trail in Fort Wingate, NM. Sales are on Wednesdays only until December 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

– 326 D. Painted Horse Trail in Fort Wingate, NM. Sales are on Wednesdays only until December 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands Supervisor’s Office – 2113 Osuna Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113. 505-346-3900. Open weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

More information is available on the Cibola National Forest website.

Gila National Forest

Permits will go on sale through Recreation.gov beginning on November 9 at 8:00 a.m. Tree permits will cost $5 per tree. Piñon trees are free. Permit holders can cut their trees from November 21 to December 31.

Santa Fe National Forest

Information pending.

Lincoln National Forest

Christmas tree permits will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis from Recreation.gov or in the Lincoln National Forest offices (except the Guadalupe District Office) for $10. The Lincoln National Forest has also provided Christmas tree cutting guide online. Permits will go on sale on November 14.