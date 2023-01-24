NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mid-January storm hit New Mexico this week. The recent storm dropped six or more inches in several spots around the state.

KRQE News 13 meteorologists say isolated snow remains a possibility in the eastern plains through Wednesday. Most of the storm has likely passed. So, here’s the snow totals over the last 24 hours from the National Weather Service.

Near Albuquerque/East Mountains

Sandia Park: 2 inches (Nov. 24)

Sedillo: 3 inches (Nov. 24)

Ponderosa Pines: 3 inches (Nov. 24)

SE Monzano: 4 inches (Nov. 24)

Near Taos

Tres Ritos: 3 inches (Nov. 24)

Black Lake: 8 inches (Nov. 24)

NE Chacon: 8.5 inches (Nov. 24)

East Angel Fire: 4 inches (Nov. 24)

Near Socorro

SSE Magdalena: 4.5 inches (Nov. 24)

Ruidoso/Alamogordo

NNE Bonito Lake: 4.4 inches (Nov. 24)

NE Alto: 4.5 inches (Nov. 24)

Alto: 6 inches (Nov. 24)

S Cloudcroft: 2 inches (Nov. 24)

NNW Cloudcroft: 2 inches (Nov. 24)

WNW Mayhill: 5.1 inches (Nov. 24)

East/Southeast New Mexico